Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Waste Connections Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells Signature Bank

Investment company Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Waste Connections Inc, Truist Financial Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Xcel Energy Inc, RPM International Inc, sells Signature Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $931 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: XEL, RPM, ADBE, CACI, CVS,
- Added Positions: DG, WTRG, ABBV, NEE, ABT, FDS, SJM, CMCSA, JNJ, BDX, RSG, ICE, EXPD, WCN, CBOE, COST, SYK, BLK, TROW, RTX, BRO, RMD, HRL, ADP, MSFT, NNN, WBA, TFC, PG, VRSK, MCD, HD, FISV, V, AMGN, PM, NSC, MO, ANTM, WMT, PEP, MDLZ, AAPL, CHKP,
- Reduced Positions: ACN, ECL, BF.B, PYPL, D, EEFT, AMZN, CHRW, CSX, XOM, JPM, TJX, TYL, UMBF,
- Sold Out: SBNY,
For the details of Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tandem+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 439,938 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%
- FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 143,640 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.36%
- T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 282,738 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 812,678 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.81%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 388,932 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.27%
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,777 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,662 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,340 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $472.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CACI International Inc (CACI)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in CACI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.97 and $249.52, with an estimated average price of $231.01. The stock is now traded at around $239.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 21.47%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $108.83, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 165,258 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 137.38%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 34.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $137.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 52.95%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $212.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,472 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Tandem Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $76.01 and $136.75, with an estimated average price of $105.46.
