Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Square Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Slack Technologies Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio

Investment company Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Square Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Slack Technologies Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 320 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWD, FSLY, EMQQ, PLTR, QCLN, SHV, EXC, GPN, TAN, PPL, IWV, VRTX, VHT, ARKG, MGM, SMH, TTD, TBT, MTUM, VNQ, VYM, EDU, LRCX, TSM, LIN, PCG, JETS, AN, ADP, CSX, GD, GS, SPSB, MHK, ALL, USB, FVD, MVF, DGRO, GM, PTON, CRBP,
- Added Positions: SQ, PYPL, NVDA, IWR, IJR, AMZN, TDOC, AGG, QQQ, BND, ITA, AAPL, GOOGL, GLD, STZ, BABA, SPCE, GIS, MKC, ARKK, IBM, NFLX, VZ, VCSH, VGT, NRK, ZTS, IVW, T, COST, IGIB, IWM, ABT, MO, TGT, VLO, MUI, MA, IJS, IYW, VTI, AMT, BAC, BA, DE, PM, DOCU, CAT, CMI, INTC, MDT, CRM, VFL, WIA, IYF, SPIP, VWO, XLP, AMAT, BRK.B, COF, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, BKNG, LUV, UL, ARKW, IEFA, SCHO, VO, NLY, CVS, KMX, C, DHR, KMB, ORLY, PFE, PG, QCOM, UNH, EBAY, BUD, ABBV, CDW, GOOG, SWCH, DVY, FDN, FXD, FXL, GDXJ, ITOT, IVE, LQD, MINT, RDVY, SLV, SPHD, VIG, XAR, XLI, XLU, XLY, AMD, AXP, AMGN, ADI, CINF, CMCSA, CCI, MCO, NKE, PRU, BGCP, NQP, CHW, AUPH, LBRDA, GDDY, OTLK, CDAY, CRWD, BSV, IAU, IVV, MBB, MUB, QTEC, SDY, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, TQQQ, DIS, MDB, MSFT, JPST, KO, WFC, HD, SHOP, BX, DEO, XOM, EBS, LMT, FB, GE, WMT, WBA, PEP, DAL, GDX, IJH, CVX, LOW, ITW, CLX, BP, GSK, BMY, W, NOBL, GGN, V, RTX, MAIN, SPLV, AFIN, MMM, BK, VOO, FXI, VGSH, CACC, FAS, LHX, MLM, NVAX, CARR, CHGG, JD, FLOT, IEMG, ANET, FWONK, HDV, HYG, LYB, KHC, JNK, XLF, CM, LNG, MU, NVS, PAYX, QYLD, SO, SBUX, TJX, TXN, UNP, WM, IWF, TIP, IHI, VCR, VGK, XLE, XLRE, F, LNT, IVZ, TFC, BLK, CSCO, CSGP, ETN, FDX, DVYE, HON, MRVL, PKI, SCI, TMO, NKG, AVGO, VIST,
- Sold Out: WORK, NXP, NUV, NXJ, SCHX, DNKN, BAX, SRVR, GSLC, NAT, ZM, EXR, ED, INFO, REGL, TER, USMV, CBRL, TFX, IFF, EPD, AAL, X, SIRI, LLNW, DHC, NOK, MRO, ZIOP, FTEK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 190,586 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,888 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 48,789 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.33%
- BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 130,814 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,273 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.32%
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.51 and $128.83, with an estimated average price of $88.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,797 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $57.45. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Exelon Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 835.45%. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $230.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 27,783 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 559.10%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $244.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,208 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $501.36 and $582.48, with an estimated average price of $535.05. The stock is now traded at around $541.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 8,018 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $63.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 130,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 81,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 350.92%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $231.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,324 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $34.12.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The sale prices were between $16.28 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $16.82.Sold Out: Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $10.64 and $11.17, with an estimated average price of $10.94.Sold Out: Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $13.52 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.91.Sold Out: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03.Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc..
