Campbell Capital Management Inc Buys Crown Castle International Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, BP PLC, 3M Co

Investment company Campbell Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Crown Castle International Corp, Delta Air Lines Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, Amazon.com Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, BP PLC, 3M Co, International Paper Co, Diageo PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Campbell Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Campbell Capital Management Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RCL, AMZN, APD, DKNG, PSTH, WMT, BRK.B, AYI, CDOR, HT, NAT, BABA, DIS, VIA, BOIVF,
- Added Positions: CCI, DAL, BAC, BHR, MSFT, SWKS, MCK, EPD, PEP, FB, COLD, CVS, CSCO, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: DEO, PK, IBM, INTC, GOOG, PFE, RMD, PBFX,
- Sold Out: WAB, BP, MMM, IP, ADSK, TWTR, ET, BBBY, QQQ, M, LCA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with CCI. Click here to check it out.
- CCI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CCI
- Peter Lynch Chart of CCI
For the details of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/campbell+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,869 shares, 14.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,802 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,273 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.15%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 72,330 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 116,464 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $84.4, with an estimated average price of $69.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 56,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $263.87 and $312.67, with an estimated average price of $281.16. The stock is now traded at around $290.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 11,968 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Campbell Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $147.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 155.32%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.04. The stock is now traded at around $152.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 54,460 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 276.45%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $36.58. The stock is now traded at around $40.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 143,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 70.46%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $33.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 185,385 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc (BHR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 213.86%. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.93, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 338,443 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc by 50.89%. The purchase prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.22. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Campbell Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 38.03%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.17 and $76.51, with an estimated average price of $68.67.Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $40.48 and $51.87, with an estimated average price of $47.43.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Campbell Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CAMPBELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying