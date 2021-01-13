Iron Financial, LLC Buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Northbrook, IL, based Investment company Iron Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond, Peloton Interactive Inc, Lyft Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BioNTech SE, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iron Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Iron Financial, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USHY, PTON, LYFT, MELI, ACN, CLX, ITOT, TXN, QCOM, HUM, SGOL, LQD, IVV, XAR, BKNG, MS, CERN, BA, AMD, IWM, WWD, TLRY, AMC, AMRX,

USHY, PTON, LYFT, MELI, ACN, CLX, ITOT, TXN, QCOM, HUM, SGOL, LQD, IVV, XAR, BKNG, MS, CERN, BA, AMD, IWM, WWD, TLRY, AMC, AMRX, Added Positions: FBND, MBB, IWP, V, USMV, VIG, MOAT, MA, GLD, INTC, BX, JNJ, UNH, IVOO, EEM, BABA, PG, VUG, VWO, IAU, DNP,

FBND, MBB, IWP, V, USMV, VIG, MOAT, MA, GLD, INTC, BX, JNJ, UNH, IVOO, EEM, BABA, PG, VUG, VWO, IAU, DNP, Reduced Positions: SPY, ISTB, GOOGL, NVDA, MINT, SPTM, DOCU, AAPL, CMG, SBUX, ABBV, BAC, QLD, TSLA, FB, VXUS, HD, AMZN, SPDW, SPEM, VZ, MSFT, T, ABT, DIS, JPM, MNST, WMT, NKE, ISRG,

SPY, ISTB, GOOGL, NVDA, MINT, SPTM, DOCU, AAPL, CMG, SBUX, ABBV, BAC, QLD, TSLA, FB, VXUS, HD, AMZN, SPDW, SPEM, VZ, MSFT, T, ABT, DIS, JPM, MNST, WMT, NKE, ISRG, Sold Out: HYLB, PNC, VXX, BNTX, GILD, SAM, SPGI,

For the details of Iron Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iron+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 166,655 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% CME Group Inc (CME) - 88,606 shares, 10.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 34,981 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,238 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 51,523 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 21,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Lyft Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.23 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $36.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,214 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1079.33 and $1732.39, with an estimated average price of $1420.12. The stock is now traded at around $1798.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $257.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71. The stock is now traded at around $193.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.1 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $53.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 49,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 68.97%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $209.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,075 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.69. The stock is now traded at around $346.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,651 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $47.86 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $49.15.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.51.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in BioNTech SE. The sale prices were between $73.7 and $129.54, with an estimated average price of $98.65.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Iron Financial, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $313.63 and $364.97, with an estimated average price of $336.62.