Norway Savings Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Noble Energy Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Norway Savings Bank owns 453 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



IEFA, EPP, QDF, IGIB, FDX, FE, BHB, SHW, TIP, AEE, AMGN, GLW, BKNG, PSA, DFS, LYB, GM, IEI, VSS, CINF, MFC, UBS, UL, TSLA, GLD, ABB, ASML, SRPT, ASX, AKAM, AIN, ALGN, ACC, ANIK, ANSS, ACGL, ARW, AZO, BCE, BHP, BOH, BBY, BWA, BSX, BRKS, CF, CNI, CRI, CNP, CAKE, XEC, CTAS, CLH, VALE, STZ, CPRT, XRAY, DTE, DAR, DVA, DVN, DLTR, DOV, E, ENTG, ETR, EXAS, FMC, FITB, CLGX, PACW, FFIN, HDB, HIG, HAS, HXL, HST, MTCH, INFO, ING, IEX, TT, IHG, IP, LH, SR, LSTR, LVS, LII, LNC, MRO, MAA, MUFG, NVR, FIZZ, NI, ON, OLN, OTEX, OSK, PNC, PHG, PNFP, PNW, PXD, PGR, STL, PHM, ROLL, RLI, RJF, RELX, RYAAY, SBNY, SNA, LUV, TRV, SWK, SUI, SNPS, TTWO, TDY, TXT, TOT, TM, TRP, TSN, UNF, URI, EVRG, WSM, ZION, EBAY, AER, TEL, LULU, VIA, AGNC, JBT, RGA, PRI, NXPI, BAH, FRC, HII, HZNP, APTV, PSX, NOW, ZTS, EVTC, IQV, BURL, PAYC, PE, SVW, CFG, KEYS, LITE, SQ, MGP, VVV, VST, YUMC, LW, ROKU, ROAD, VAPO, UBER, CTVA, AMCR, NVST, Added Positions: IJJ, IJS, MBB, IVW, IJR, AAPL, IJK, BOND, IJH, EFA, QUAL, TMO, IGSB, VCSH, PFF, IJT, VWO, AMZN, VZ, AMT, GOOGL, COST, VTI, ABT, JPM, JNJ, EEM, SPDW, HON, CRM, NEE, DUK, JCI, MSFT, SBUX, MA, V, VYM, ACN, CVX, CMCSA, QCOM, VB, XOM, HD, KLAC, MCD, MRK, NKE, PG, HYG, VEA, ADI, CSCO, LLY, MDLZ, LOW, MMC, MS, ORCL, PFE, DIS, ABBV, CDW, FTV, VO, MMM, BRK.B, CCI, HPQ, NSC, TROW, UPS, FB, CB, T, MO, TFC, DEO, DLR, GILD, IDXX, MDT, PRU, RTX, VOD, WFC, PM, GOOG, BABA, DVY, IWP, ADBE, APD, ALL, AXP, AIG, AMP, AMAT, BP, BAC, BK, BLK, CAH, CAT, CHD, COP, EXC, GE, INTU, MET, NOK, PH, SO, SYK, SU, TGT, TXN, UNH, WST, AVGO, FTNT, DG, ETSY, IWS,

IVE, XLNX, BND, FLRN, RDS.A, C, VEU, ENB, HCA, INTC, USB, APA, CWB, IBM, EL, IVV, SPG, NOC, MINT, MSCI, GD, TFI, VIG, OTIS, CARR, DOW, TJX, SLB, NYCB, GSK, DD, BA, Sold Out: NBL, VNT, CHE, WTRG, BCPC, LNG, INCY, SEIC, DNKN, VGK, HAL, PSEC,

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 101,540 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,796 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 31,321 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 46,297 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 77,508 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $252.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 39,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 38,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 24,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 416.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $463.46 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $491.89.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Balchem Corp. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $115.22, with an estimated average price of $105.7.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.7.