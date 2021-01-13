  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Norway Savings Bank Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating

January 13, 2021 | About: IJJ -0.87% IJS -0.93% MBB +0.05% IVW +0.5% IJR -0.88% IJK -0.97% IEFA -0.15% EPP -0.34% QDF -0.14% IGIB +0.34% FE +0.98% FDX +1.28% V +0.23%

Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares MBS ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Xilinx Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Noble Energy Inc, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2020Q4, Norway Savings Bank owns 453 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norway Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norway+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 101,540 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,796 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 31,321 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
  4. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 46,297 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 77,508 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.69%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.38 and $49.48, with an estimated average price of $47.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.38. The stock is now traded at around $252.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.95%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $90.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 39,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $88.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 38,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 66.33%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 24,410 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 416.83%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.94%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.86%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Noble Energy Inc (NBL)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $8.46, with an estimated average price of $8.46.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $463.46 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $491.89.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $41.03 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $44.52.

Sold Out: Balchem Corp (BCPC)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Balchem Corp. The sale prices were between $98.58 and $115.22, with an estimated average price of $105.7.

Sold Out: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in SEI Investments Co. The sale prices were between $49.15 and $57.47, with an estimated average price of $54.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Norway Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Norway Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Norway Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Norway Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Norway Savings Bank keeps buying

Comments

