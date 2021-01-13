Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIG, BA, ESGD, VXF, GE, NFLX, PM, ABBV, AXSM, SQ, ARKK, IWF, VNQ,

VIG, BA, ESGD, VXF, GE, NFLX, PM, ABBV, AXSM, SQ, ARKK, IWF, VNQ, Added Positions: AGG, XLI, MUB, SPDW, IVW, MTUM, IJK, USMV, CVX, ATVI, PLD, IJJ, FMB, FISV, MA, XLV, DWM, ICE, BSV, MCK, BMY, IJS, IJT, AMZN, ITA, TOTL, MGK, MINT, T, QQQ, SPAB, IHI, ICLN, ESGU, SPEM, VYM, AMGN, PFPT, DOCU, TSLA, CI, XOM, MRK, NEE, HRC, NVDA, MSFT, SPY, IBM, HD, MKTX, VTI, BAC, ABT, PSK, MUNI, JNJ, PFE, PG, VZ, WCN, V, FBHS, FB, PCI, CDW,

AGG, XLI, MUB, SPDW, IVW, MTUM, IJK, USMV, CVX, ATVI, PLD, IJJ, FMB, FISV, MA, XLV, DWM, ICE, BSV, MCK, BMY, IJS, IJT, AMZN, ITA, TOTL, MGK, MINT, T, QQQ, SPAB, IHI, ICLN, ESGU, SPEM, VYM, AMGN, PFPT, DOCU, TSLA, CI, XOM, MRK, NEE, HRC, NVDA, MSFT, SPY, IBM, HD, MKTX, VTI, BAC, ABT, PSK, MUNI, JNJ, PFE, PG, VZ, WCN, V, FBHS, FB, PCI, CDW, Reduced Positions: QUAL, AMAT, DIS, HON, BSCL, AVGO, TMO, IGM, VEA, RPG, IDV, LOW, DES, DON, DVYE, IJR, VUG, VWO, VBK, FPE, MDYG, VOT, SLYV, VB, ZM, FSKR, BKR, USFD, BRK.B, GOOGL, TT, ADBE, CRL, VOE, VGT, CMCSA, COST, DISCA, INTC, J, MCD, PEP, IEFA, UNH, GLD, EPAM, DGRO,

QUAL, AMAT, DIS, HON, BSCL, AVGO, TMO, IGM, VEA, RPG, IDV, LOW, DES, DON, DVYE, IJR, VUG, VWO, VBK, FPE, MDYG, VOT, SLYV, VB, ZM, FSKR, BKR, USFD, BRK.B, GOOGL, TT, ADBE, CRL, VOE, VGT, CMCSA, COST, DISCA, INTC, J, MCD, PEP, IEFA, UNH, GLD, EPAM, DGRO, Sold Out: VCLT, PYPL, GSY, SHY, XLK, KYN,

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 3,303,339 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 3,650,830 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,035,390 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 115.33% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 587,469 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% ISHARES TRUST (VLUE) - 1,090,250 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,427 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.15 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $173.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,711 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $230.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 115.33%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,035,390 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 8922.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $89.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 627,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.25%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 99,183 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 274.54%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 77,177 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,496 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $56.77, with an estimated average price of $56.02. The stock is now traded at around $56.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 93,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.68 and $111.83, with an estimated average price of $108.82.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.58, with an estimated average price of $50.49.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co. The sale prices were between $4 and $6.83, with an estimated average price of $5.4.