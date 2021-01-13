Ballew Advisors, Inc Buys BTC iShares Silver Trust, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000

Investment company Ballew Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Silver Trust, BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ProShares Short Russell2000, ISHARES INC, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballew Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Ballew Advisors, Inc owns 103 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLV, TIP, LMBS, OIH, TSLA, XOP, ROKU, EWY, CROX, SNAP, YETI, ALGN, FIVN, AMD, ARKK, FCX, FDX, PSX, IJK, TRMK, JNJ, FXD, EWI, USFD,

SLV, TIP, LMBS, OIH, TSLA, XOP, ROKU, EWY, CROX, SNAP, YETI, ALGN, FIVN, AMD, ARKK, FCX, FDX, PSX, IJK, TRMK, JNJ, FXD, EWI, USFD, Added Positions: TLH, XLE, SHY, GLD, IYW, IYY, GDX, IWP, RSX, SIL, IEI, IWF, DSI, NUV, IWD, ZM, TOTL, FVD, EMLP, LQD, XXII, IYE, AMLP, BSCM, QQQ, BSCL, GNUS, VZ, PEP, GSK, GGN,

TLH, XLE, SHY, GLD, IYW, IYY, GDX, IWP, RSX, SIL, IEI, IWF, DSI, NUV, IWD, ZM, TOTL, FVD, EMLP, LQD, XXII, IYE, AMLP, BSCM, QQQ, BSCL, GNUS, VZ, PEP, GSK, GGN, Reduced Positions: IEF, EEMV, TLT, VXX, XLV, XLU, IYR, AAPL, IVV, MBB, USMV, EFR, IJR, URA, HDV, IWR, AMZN, F, FV, TDIV, FB, FCG, IWM, FEX, LOW, XLF, EMB, DVY, PPT, FXH, VLO,

IEF, EEMV, TLT, VXX, XLV, XLU, IYR, AAPL, IVV, MBB, USMV, EFR, IJR, URA, HDV, IWR, AMZN, F, FV, TDIV, FB, FCG, IWM, FEX, LOW, XLF, EMB, DVY, PPT, FXH, VLO, Sold Out: EDV, RWM, SH, XLP, BSCK,

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 48,202 shares, 14.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 117,197 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 46,077 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 57,311 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 40,177 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.05 and $24.76, with an estimated average price of $22.76. The stock is now traded at around $23.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 85,127 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 5,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $51.57. The stock is now traded at around $51.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 12,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.72 and $167.32, with an estimated average price of $128.19. The stock is now traded at around $180.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $854.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,084 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 698.33%. The purchase prices were between $157.38 and $166.05, with an estimated average price of $161.63. The stock is now traded at around $154.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR by 213.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 41,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.58%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 33,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Gold Shares by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $166.67 and $183.19, with an estimated average price of $176.05. The stock is now traded at around $173.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 9,461 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 8,766 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 145.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short Russell2000. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $28.84.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Ballew Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.