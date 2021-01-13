EWG Elevate Inc. Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, iShares Asia 50 ETF, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2020Q4, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SMH, RSP, XOP, IYM, IEZ, IXC, EWP, DON, SPYD, JETS, BA, TSLA, TNP,

SMH, RSP, XOP, IYM, IEZ, IXC, EWP, DON, SPYD, JETS, BA, TSLA, TNP, Added Positions: IJK, IVR, IVW, ARCC, IWM, SLYV, EEM, EVV, DIV, TOTL, BOND, NIO, IWB, HYLS, WPC, SCHF, USB, USVM, IGV, EFA, AAPL, IAU, FB, BIV, DSL, VZ, SPYV, AMZN,

IJK, IVR, IVW, ARCC, IWM, SLYV, EEM, EVV, DIV, TOTL, BOND, NIO, IWB, HYLS, WPC, SCHF, USB, USVM, IGV, EFA, AAPL, IAU, FB, BIV, DSL, VZ, SPYV, AMZN, Reduced Positions: XLK, SCHG, QQQ, GLD, SPY, SCHZ, XRX, COST, QQQE, UA, SCHA, MOAT, SCHM, MSFT, IWR, QUAL, SCHV, TU, BRK.B, SCHO,

XLK, SCHG, QQQ, GLD, SPY, SCHZ, XRX, COST, QQQE, UA, SCHA, MOAT, SCHM, MSFT, IWR, QUAL, SCHV, TU, BRK.B, SCHO, Sold Out: ARKK, IHI, AIA, EWD, IWY, AZN, DB, DAL, V,

For the details of EWG Elevate Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ewg+elevate+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 206,644 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 50,715 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 248,480 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 67,137 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 493,347 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.19%

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88. The stock is now traded at around $233.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 50,715 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $131.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 67,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The purchase prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 139,314 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.88 and $113.41, with an estimated average price of $106.34. The stock is now traded at around $121.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 57,269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $9.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 483,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $22.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 180,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 509.69%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $76.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 98,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc by 770.77%. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $3.49, with an estimated average price of $3.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 1,819,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.85%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $64.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 64,889 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $15.55. The stock is now traded at around $16.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 493,347 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 162.21%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 10,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in SSqA SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 62.41%. The purchase prices were between $51.63 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $59.72. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 48,180 shares as of 2020-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Asia 50 ETF. The sale prices were between $71.82 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $80.1.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.69.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $116.37 and $133.06, with an estimated average price of $125.97.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.86.