Parkside Investments, LLC Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc

Investment company Parkside Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parkside Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Parkside Investments, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $438 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APTV, TPL, GS, JNJ, UNP, MAR, MGA, COST, V, COP,

APTV, TPL, GS, JNJ, UNP, MAR, MGA, COST, V, COP, Added Positions: PTON, IGSB, IVV, IWM, PFF, IGIB, BHC, TFC, SHM, WMT, IAU, IWV, ESI, BP, BMY, AAPL, AMZN, BWA, OKE, CSCO, GOOG, XLU, RTX, CVS, KHC, HYMB, MSFT, WPX, BAC, UNH, PE, NEE, BAM, TMO, IAC, TXN, JPM, SYY, GDX, DISCK, STZ, ITOT, KYN,

PTON, IGSB, IVV, IWM, PFF, IGIB, BHC, TFC, SHM, WMT, IAU, IWV, ESI, BP, BMY, AAPL, AMZN, BWA, OKE, CSCO, GOOG, XLU, RTX, CVS, KHC, HYMB, MSFT, WPX, BAC, UNH, PE, NEE, BAM, TMO, IAC, TXN, JPM, SYY, GDX, DISCK, STZ, ITOT, KYN, Reduced Positions: JPST, IEMG, CME, PINS, VWO, FB, C, IJR, EOG, FCX, XBI, TFI, GLW, BG, AL, DSL, SPY, AMD, DIS, CF, VTI, BOX, AMRN, ABT,

JPST, IEMG, CME, PINS, VWO, FB, C, IJR, EOG, FCX, XBI, TFI, GLW, BG, AL, DSL, SPY, AMD, DIS, CF, VTI, BOX, AMRN, ABT, Sold Out: SH, HYS, TIP, XLV, FNDX, PENN, XOP, WRK, IJS,

BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 215,999 shares, 9.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.48% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 171,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.03% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 437,645 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.86% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,285,025 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,584 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.20%

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.74. The stock is now traded at around $146.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 24,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust. The purchase prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $575.54. The stock is now traded at around $834.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,935 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $302.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98. The stock is now traded at around $216.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 108.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.47. The stock is now traded at around $167.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 171,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 60.86%. The purchase prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 437,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $381.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 55,584 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 91.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 276,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 87.76%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 161,855 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC added to a holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc by 552.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.31 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 228,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $19.06.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $92.43 and $98.22, with an estimated average price of $95.35.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $124.65 and $127.65, with an estimated average price of $126.15.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $101.66 and $113.44, with an estimated average price of $109.25.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in CSIM Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index E. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.43.

Parkside Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $53.03 and $96.09, with an estimated average price of $71.7.