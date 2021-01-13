Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Sells ISHARES TRUST, American Tower Corp, Verizon Communications Inc

Investment company Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, American Tower Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Sprott Inc, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.. As of 2020Q4, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. owns 150 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VCIT, IEMG, IJH, IEFA, IWM, EMB, VXUS, MU, REM, FCX, UL, PINS, AMBA, MDB, ROKU, TTD, PANW, BEAT, SPOT, MCD, K, AVLR, MMM,
- Added Positions: BND, BA, SPY, IUSV, AMZN, COST, NEE, GLD, ABT, WMT, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, LMT, GOOGL, UNH, PG, V, TROW, UNP, MA, ADBE, ACN, JNJ, TSLA, ITA, GOOG, DDOG, O, SPGI, BDX, NOW, ROP, ADSK, AMD, ATVI, XEL, ZTS, TMO, AWK, FSLR, T, CVS, CRM, FISV, PEP, ETSY, SPLV, QUAL, BRK.B, BOND, ITW, BIV, INTU, DOCU, PYPL, FB, ZNGA, DG, TGT, TXN, MVO, RTX, OKTA, USDP, DAVA, ISRG, GMED, RSG, PLD,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, SPYG, IUSG, AMT, VZ, USMV, VTI, AXP, KMB, XOM, ATI, GIS, DIS, DLR, ABBV, TSCO, IWF, DUK, KO, ED, WELL, CVX, TJX, AVGO, LOW, PSX, FCEL, BABA, PFSI, MRK, SYK, LUV, SO, HI, MELI,
- Sold Out: SII, UN, NVS, SQ, CLX, PII,
- JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 807,685 shares, 15.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.98%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 275,375 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.03%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 203,654 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.55%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 44,592 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,398 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.07%
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 61,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 44,647 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $241.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 10,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $70.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 29,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $209.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.87 and $115.91, with an estimated average price of $112.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 14,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.03%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 275,375 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 963.16%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $193.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 29.52%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $379.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 20,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 393.75%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $62.19, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 22,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 26.17%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $153.17, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $157.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,236 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 27.25%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $854.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 976 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Sprott Inc (SII)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Sprott Inc. The sale prices were between $28.29 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $30.85.Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.43.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $194.91 and $221.17, with an estimated average price of $206.71.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $89.19 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.75.
