Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Deere, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Investment company Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Deere, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,416 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 278,115 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,446 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,245 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,195 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 179,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $218.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 144.02%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.