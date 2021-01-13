  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc Buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Deere, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: IWP -0.53% BABA +4.3% CRM +1.23% NSC -0.76% JNJ -0.15% UPS -0.49% VRP +0.82% DE -0.29% MS -0.32% VTI +0.11% STWD -1.05% XOM +1.13%

Investment company Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Deere, Morgan Stanley, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kmg+fiduciary+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KMG FIDUCIARY PARTNERS, LLC
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 135,416 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 278,115 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,446 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,245 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.70%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,195 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.21%
New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 179,297 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $223.37 and $270.7, with an estimated average price of $249.35. The stock is now traded at around $301.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,822 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $198.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 34,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $48.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.12%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $105.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 77,166 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 26.64%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $235.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,287 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $218.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 144.02%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $254.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,041 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $157.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Kmg Fiduciary Partners, Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 37.99%. The purchase prices were between $155.78 and $176.54, with an estimated average price of $168.87. The stock is now traded at around $163.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,331 shares as of 2020-12-31.



