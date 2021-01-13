Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys BlackLine Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BlackLine Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Globant SA, Etsy Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BL, FND, ALRM, GLOB, ETSY, RVLV, FOXF, PPL, APPF, WING, WDFC, YETI, EXPO, GSHD, MEDP, SCHF, TREX, SLP, QLYS, PCTY, GD, AMN, HLI, DAVA, HELE, IPG, ALTR, MBUU, EEFT, AMT, ENV, TREE, ATHM, RYAAY, PUK, BHP, SCHE, SCHC,
- Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, EFG, IHI, PRU, IXN, AMZN, ESGE, RELX, USMV, AAPL, SNY, MDT, JPM, TSM, UL, IBN, XOM, DLTR, LUV, SMFG, SBS, AON, ABB,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, FB, ADBE, MSFT, ABT, MA, ZTS, IGSB, IBM, CRM, ACN, GOOG, ADSK, PYPL, NOW, PG, DG, FSKR, SBUX, MRK, UNH, NEAR, REGN, USB, GILD, SHYG, CCI, PAYX, SO, GIS, NTRS, NKE, T, DUK, MCD, TGT, WM, MSCI, IT, EMR, ALGN, HPQ, LQD, PFE, CSCO, JNJ, KO, KMB, UPS, MO, PM, WPC, LMT, VLUE, ILMN, DLR, IEFA, CVX, IEF, VZ, HYG, ENB, ISRG, MBB, IJR, GOOGL, NKTR, NVS, TLT,
- Sold Out: SAP, ABBV, IGIB, SAVE,
For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,875 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 96,672 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 57,664 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 264,855 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97%
- iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 92,264 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.75. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Globant SA (GLOB)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $176.4 and $222.7, with an estimated average price of $193.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alarm.com Holdings Inc (ALRM)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.13 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $207.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.28 and $107.25, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $337.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: RELX PLC (RELX)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in RELX PLC by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.Sold Out: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $20.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. Also check out:
1. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc keeps buying