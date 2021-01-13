Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys BlackLine Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories

Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BlackLine Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Globant SA, Etsy Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Mastercard Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2020Q4, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 135 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BL, FND, ALRM, GLOB, ETSY, RVLV, FOXF, PPL, APPF, WING, WDFC, YETI, EXPO, GSHD, MEDP, SCHF, TREX, SLP, QLYS, PCTY, GD, AMN, HLI, DAVA, HELE, IPG, ALTR, MBUU, EEFT, AMT, ENV, TREE, ATHM, RYAAY, PUK, BHP, SCHE, SCHC,

BL, FND, ALRM, GLOB, ETSY, RVLV, FOXF, PPL, APPF, WING, WDFC, YETI, EXPO, GSHD, MEDP, SCHF, TREX, SLP, QLYS, PCTY, GD, AMN, HLI, DAVA, HELE, IPG, ALTR, MBUU, EEFT, AMT, ENV, TREE, ATHM, RYAAY, PUK, BHP, SCHE, SCHC, Added Positions: ESGU, IVV, EFG, IHI, PRU, IXN, AMZN, ESGE, RELX, USMV, AAPL, SNY, MDT, JPM, TSM, UL, IBN, XOM, DLTR, LUV, SMFG, SBS, AON, ABB,

ESGU, IVV, EFG, IHI, PRU, IXN, AMZN, ESGE, RELX, USMV, AAPL, SNY, MDT, JPM, TSM, UL, IBN, XOM, DLTR, LUV, SMFG, SBS, AON, ABB, Reduced Positions: GOVT, FB, ADBE, MSFT, ABT, MA, ZTS, IGSB, IBM, CRM, ACN, GOOG, ADSK, PYPL, NOW, PG, DG, FSKR, SBUX, MRK, UNH, NEAR, REGN, USB, GILD, SHYG, CCI, PAYX, SO, GIS, NTRS, NKE, T, DUK, MCD, TGT, WM, MSCI, IT, EMR, ALGN, HPQ, LQD, PFE, CSCO, JNJ, KO, KMB, UPS, MO, PM, WPC, LMT, VLUE, ILMN, DLR, IEFA, CVX, IEF, VZ, HYG, ENB, ISRG, MBB, IJR, GOOGL, NKTR, NVS, TLT,

GOVT, FB, ADBE, MSFT, ABT, MA, ZTS, IGSB, IBM, CRM, ACN, GOOG, ADSK, PYPL, NOW, PG, DG, FSKR, SBUX, MRK, UNH, NEAR, REGN, USB, GILD, SHYG, CCI, PAYX, SO, GIS, NTRS, NKE, T, DUK, MCD, TGT, WM, MSCI, IT, EMR, ALGN, HPQ, LQD, PFE, CSCO, JNJ, KO, KMB, UPS, MO, PM, WPC, LMT, VLUE, ILMN, DLR, IEFA, CVX, IEF, VZ, HYG, ENB, ISRG, MBB, IJR, GOOGL, NKTR, NVS, TLT, Sold Out: SAP, ABBV, IGIB, SAVE,

For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 25,875 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.61% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 96,672 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 57,664 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 264,855 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.97% iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE) - 92,264 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.1 and $140.28, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,607 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.75. The stock is now traded at around $104.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 8,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Globant SA. The purchase prices were between $176.4 and $222.7, with an estimated average price of $193.58. The stock is now traded at around $212.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.13 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $107.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $151.2. The stock is now traded at around $207.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.28 and $107.25, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $125.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $337.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $81.29, with an estimated average price of $72.56. The stock is now traded at around $82.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,521 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3165.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in RELX PLC by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $19.73 and $24.95, with an estimated average price of $22.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 31.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.38 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.43.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.47.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $27.03, with an estimated average price of $20.87.