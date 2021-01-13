Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.
- BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,640 shares, 36.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 287,953 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,300 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 116,214 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 165,802 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying