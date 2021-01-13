  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

January 13, 2021 | About: IJR -0.88%

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: IJR,
  • Added Positions: VCSH,

For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,640 shares, 36.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 287,953 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,300 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  4. SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 116,214 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 165,802 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)