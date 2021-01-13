Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IJR,

IJR, Added Positions: VCSH,

For the details of Rezny Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rezny+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 233,640 shares, 36.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 287,953 shares, 23.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 155,300 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 116,214 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 165,802 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%

Rezny Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $98.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.