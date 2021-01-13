Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet Sold $1.2 million of Shares

EVP, Global Operations of Tempur Sealy International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Vollet (insider trades) sold 42,456 shares of TPX on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $27.83 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Tempur Sealy International Inc is engaged in the home furnishing market. It manufactures bedding products including mattresses, foundations and adjustable bases. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a market cap of $5.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.450000 with a P/E ratio of 24.32 and P/S ratio of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tempur Sealy International Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Global Operations Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of TPX stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $27.83. The price of the stock has increased by 2.23% since.

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $28. The price of the stock has increased by 1.61% since.

EVP Global Business Strategy David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of TPX stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $26.53. The price of the stock has increased by 7.24% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TPX, click here