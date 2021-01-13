Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes Sold $1.2 million of Shares

CFO of Castle Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Stokes (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of CSTL on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $78.1 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Castle Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $1.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $73.120000 with and P/S ratio of 21.21. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Castle Biosciences Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 30,000 shares of CSTL stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $67.52. The price of the stock has increased by 8.29% since.

Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of CSTL stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $69.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.92% since.

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of CSTL stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $62.6. The price of the stock has increased by 16.81% since.

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 12,500 shares of CSTL stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $65.54. The price of the stock has increased by 11.57% since.

Director Joseph C. Cook Iii sold 169,900 shares of CSTL stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $66.29. The price of the stock has increased by 10.3% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CSTL, click here