Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $677,203 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,347 shares of VEEV on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $288.54 a share. The total sale was $677,203.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $42.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $282.000000 with a P/E ratio of 131.76 and P/S ratio of 32.76. Veeva Systems Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 31.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Veeva Systems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brent R Bowman sold 204 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of VEEV stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $288.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of VEEV stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $288.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.27% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Michele O'connor sold 60 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.05. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 125 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

President and COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 703 shares of VEEV stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $270.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VEEV, click here