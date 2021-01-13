Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) CFO Thomas W Sweet Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CFO of Dell Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas W Sweet (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of DELL on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $76.24 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Dell Technologies Inc has a market cap of $53.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.230000 with a P/E ratio of 22.39 and P/S ratio of 0.58. Dell Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Dell Technologies Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas W Sweet sold 100,000 shares of DELL stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $73.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 200,000 shares of DELL stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $76.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.78% since.

COO & Vice Chairman Jeffrey W Clarke sold 115,121 shares of DELL stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $75.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.02% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 88,734 shares of DELL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $75.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.04% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Steven H Price sold 273,136 shares of DELL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

General Counsel & Secretary Richard J Rothberg sold 136,291 shares of DELL stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $72.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.21% since.

