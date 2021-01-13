Atricure Inc (ATRC) President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President, CEO, & Director of Atricure Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael H Carrel (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ATRC on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $59 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

AtriCure Inc is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures and sells cardiac surgical ablation systems designed to create precise lesions, scars in cardiac, heart, and tissue. It generates revenue by selling disposable surgical devices. AtriCure Inc has a market cap of $2.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.690000 with and P/S ratio of 11.27. AtriCure Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AtriCure Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 25,000 shares of ATRC stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 74,751 shares of ATRC stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.

President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 125,249 shares of ATRC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $52.01. The price of the stock has increased by 12.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mark A Collar sold 3,000 shares of ATRC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $55.36. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.

SVP, Mktg & Business Develop Justin J Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of ATRC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $53.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.54% since.

Chief Technical Officer Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of ATRC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $51.33. The price of the stock has increased by 14.34% since.

COO Douglas J Seith sold 18,617 shares of ATRC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 17.38% since.

