  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Atricure Inc (ATRC) President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel Sold $1.5 million of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: ATRC +0.05%

President, CEO, & Director of Atricure Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael H Carrel (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ATRC on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $59 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

AtriCure Inc is a medical device company. It develops, manufactures and sells cardiac surgical ablation systems designed to create precise lesions, scars in cardiac, heart, and tissue. It generates revenue by selling disposable surgical devices. AtriCure Inc has a market cap of $2.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.690000 with and P/S ratio of 11.27. AtriCure Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with AtriCure Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 25,000 shares of ATRC stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.
  • President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 25,000 shares of ATRC stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $58. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.
  • President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 74,751 shares of ATRC stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $56. The price of the stock has increased by 4.8% since.
  • President, CEO, & Director Michael H Carrel sold 125,249 shares of ATRC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $52.01. The price of the stock has increased by 12.84% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Mark A Collar sold 3,000 shares of ATRC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $55.36. The price of the stock has increased by 6.02% since.
  • SVP, Mktg & Business Develop Justin J Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of ATRC stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $53.58. The price of the stock has increased by 9.54% since.
  • Chief Technical Officer Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of ATRC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $51.33. The price of the stock has increased by 14.34% since.
  • COO Douglas J Seith sold 18,617 shares of ATRC stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 17.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ATRC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)