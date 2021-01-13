Gohealth Inc (GOCO) CFO Travis J. Matthiesen Sold $2.2 million of Shares

CFO of Gohealth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Travis J. Matthiesen (insider trades) sold 146,000 shares of GOCO on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $14.98 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

GoHealth Inc has a market cap of $4.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.220000 with and P/S ratio of 4.04.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Travis J. Matthiesen sold 146,000 shares of GOCO stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $14.98. The price of the stock has increased by 1.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GOCO, click here