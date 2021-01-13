Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.5 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of YETI on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $73.91 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

YETI Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.840000 with a P/E ratio of 70.13 and P/S ratio of 6.71. YETI Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.10% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with YETI Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

