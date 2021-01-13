Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese Sold $6.1 million of Shares

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Cortese (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of PTON on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $152.66 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $48.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.420000 with a P/E ratio of 597.92 and P/S ratio of 21.26. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Peloton Interactive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $125.5. The price of the stock has increased by 33.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $152.66. The price of the stock has increased by 9.67% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of PTON stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $146.33. The price of the stock has increased by 14.41% since.

Chief Bus. Operations Officer Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of PTON stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $154.55. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 150,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $157.3. The price of the stock has increased by 6.43% since.

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $136.24. The price of the stock has increased by 22.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTON, click here