Switch Inc (SWCH) CEO Rob Roy Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO of Switch Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rob Roy (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SWCH on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $16.08 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Switch Inc is a technology infrastructure company. It is engaged in the design, construction and operation of advanced data centers. Switch Inc has a market cap of $4.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $17.270000 with a P/E ratio of 132.84 and P/S ratio of 4.89. The dividend yield of Switch Inc stocks is 0.93%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Switch Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Rob Roy sold 100,000 shares of SWCH stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $16.08. The price of the stock has increased by 7.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas A Thomas sold 9,400 shares of SWCH stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $16.5. The price of the stock has increased by 4.67% since.

Director Thomas A Thomas sold 19,139 shares of SWCH stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $16.51. The price of the stock has increased by 4.6% since.

Chief Construction Officer Teresa A. Borden sold 152,900 shares of SWCH stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $15.45. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.

