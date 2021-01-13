Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) Senior Vice President & CFO Steven R Roth Sold $506,400 of Shares

Senior Vice President & CFO of Onto Innovation Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven R Roth (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of ONTO on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $50.64 a share. The total sale was $506,400.

Rudolph Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures and supports defect inspection,packaging lithography, thin film metrology and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. Onto Innovation Inc has a market cap of $2.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.080000 with and P/S ratio of 4.98. Onto Innovation Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.50% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Onto Innovation Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

