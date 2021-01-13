Ameresco Inc (AMRC) EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin Sold $3.2 million of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Corrsin (insider trades) sold 54,543 shares of AMRC on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $58.84 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.040000 with a P/E ratio of 54.14 and P/S ratio of 2.80. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 110,783 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.56. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 135,478 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.79. The price of the stock has increased by 0.43% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of AMRC stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has increased by 0.34% since.

Executive Vice President Michael T Bakas sold 25,000 shares of AMRC stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $58.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.

Executive Vice President David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of AMRC stock on 12/18/2020 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has increased by 17.99% since.

Executive Vice President David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of AMRC stock on 12/15/2020 at the average price of $47.2. The price of the stock has increased by 25.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMRC, click here