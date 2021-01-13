Pagerduty Inc (PD) CEO Jennifer Tejada Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Pagerduty Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jennifer Tejada (insider trades) sold 52,000 shares of PD on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $44.01 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

PagerDuty Inc has a market cap of $3.72 billion; its shares were traded at around $45.390000 with and P/S ratio of 17.80. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with PagerDuty Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PD stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $44.01. The price of the stock has increased by 3.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 12,000 shares of PD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $45.15. The price of the stock has increased by 0.53% since.

CTO & Co-Founder Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 305,680 shares of PD stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $45.17. The price of the stock has increased by 0.49% since.

CTO & Co-Founder Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of PD stock on 12/17/2020 at the average price of $45.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

Senior VP, Legal and GC Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PD stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $45.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

Director Rathi Murthy sold 18,333 shares of PD stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $45.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.3% since.

