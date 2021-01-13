Okta Inc (OKTA) CFO William E Losch Sold $6.3 million of Shares

CFO of Okta Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William E Losch (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of OKTA on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $251.66 a share. The total sale was $6.3 million.

Okta Inc is an identity and access management company. Its products include Universal Directory,Single Sign-On, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management, Mobility Management, and API Access Management. Okta Inc has a market cap of $33.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $256.600000 with and P/S ratio of 41.86. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Okta Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,740 shares of OKTA stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $274.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.56% since.

CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,752 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO William E Losch sold 25,000 shares of OKTA stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $251.66. The price of the stock has increased by 1.96% since.

CFO William E Losch sold 32,202 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $253.55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of OKTA stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $251.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.87% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Jonathan T Runyan sold 1,589 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

See Remarks Charles Race sold 1,789 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Christopher K Kramer sold 1,378 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

See Remarks Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,035 shares of OKTA stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $258.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

