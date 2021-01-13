  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon Sold $2.2 million of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: ESTA -0.82%

CEO of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Quiros Juan Jose Chacon (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of ESTA on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $43.48 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.480000 with and P/S ratio of 13.47. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 50,000 shares of ESTA stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $43.48. The price of the stock has increased by 13.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 20,000 shares of ESTA stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $50.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.9% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of ESTA stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $38.1. The price of the stock has increased by 29.87% since.
  • COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of ESTA stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $35.03. The price of the stock has increased by 41.25% since.
  • COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 11,079 shares of ESTA stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $35.02. The price of the stock has increased by 41.29% since.
  • COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,500 shares of ESTA stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $35.02. The price of the stock has increased by 41.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ESTA, click here

.

