Bio-techne Corp (TECH) CFO James Hippel Sold $3.3 million of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: TECH -1.03%

CFO of Bio-techne Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Hippel (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of TECH on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $333.63 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Bio-Techne Corp and is a biotechnology company which develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments and clinical diagnostic products. Bio-Techne Corp has a market cap of $12.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $330.580000 with a P/E ratio of 52.86 and P/S ratio of 17.25. The dividend yield of Bio-Techne Corp stocks is 0.38%. Bio-Techne Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Bio-Techne Corp the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Bio-Techne Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of TECH stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $333.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.91% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TECH, click here

.

