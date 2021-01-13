Pennymac Financial Services Inc (PFSI) President & CEO David Spector Sold $1.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Pennymac Financial Services Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Spector (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of PFSI on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $57.43 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc provides mortgage loans to customers in the United States. The company's services span its main function of loan production and loan servicing which includes the recovery of loans and other related charges. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a market cap of $4.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $57.450000 with a P/E ratio of 3.36 and P/S ratio of 1.35. The dividend yield of PennyMac Financial Services Inc stocks is 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 35.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with PennyMac Financial Services Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Stanford L Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PFSI stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $60.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.44% since.

Chief Enterprise Ops Officer Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of PFSI stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $62.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.12% since.

Director, 10% Owner Stanford L Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PFSI stock on 12/23/2020 at the average price of $67.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFSI, click here