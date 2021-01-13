Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CFO Mitesh Dhruv Sold $8.1 million of Shares

CFO of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitesh Dhruv (insider trades) sold 20,819 shares of RNG on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $387.64 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $34.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $387.710000 with and P/S ratio of 31.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 20,819 shares of RNG stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $387.64. The price of the stock has increased by 0.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $388.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.23% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of RNG stock on 12/21/2020 at the average price of $388.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.1% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,413 shares of RNG stock on 12/16/2020 at the average price of $360.11. The price of the stock has increased by 7.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RNG, click here