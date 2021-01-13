  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) President & CEO Andres Reiner Sold $3.9 million of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: PRO -0.4%

President & CEO of Pros Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andres Reiner (insider trades) sold 83,985 shares of PRO on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $47 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Pros Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based revenue and profit realization software solutions to business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. Its solutions assist customers in growing revenue, modernizing business processes, and others. Pros Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.150000 with and P/S ratio of 7.87. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Pros Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PRO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.32% since.
  • President & CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of PRO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $49.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.88% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Stefan B Schulz sold 27,709 shares of PRO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $47.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
  • EVP and CFO Stefan B Schulz sold 4,116 shares of PRO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $48.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PRO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $48.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.
  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Roberto D Reiner sold 6,076 shares of PRO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $48.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.
  • EVP, Chief Technology Officer Roberto D Reiner sold 7,346 shares of PRO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $49.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.81% since.
  • Sr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PRO stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $48.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PRO, click here

.

