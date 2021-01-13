  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Ingredion to Release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results on February 3

January 13, 2021 | About: INGR -0.66%

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, will release its 2020 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended Dec. 31, 2020, before the market opens on Feb. 3, 2021.

Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a webcast on Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live on the website in the "Events and Presentations" section. Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2019 annual net sales of more than $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers located around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

ti?nf=ODEyMzg0MyMzOTExMTY1IzIwMDY4NDE=
22465751-7e6c-457b-bdae-ffbf3d283ad7

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)