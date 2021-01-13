Chegg Launches HONOR SHIELD: A New Tool to Support the Integrity of Online Exams

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the online education platform which provides study tools, textbook rentals, math and writing support, and skills training to millions of students in over 190 countries, today announced a new tool available to faculty in response to the dramatic shift to online home assessments and examinations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.[url="]Honor+Shield[/url] allows professors to confidentially, and without charge, pre-submit exam or test questions, preventing them from being answered on the Chegg platform during a time-specified exam period. After a successful trial, Chegg is now offering the service to faculty across the United States, and eventually globally.said Nathan Schultz, President of Learning Services at Chegg.At the height of the pandemic in spring 2020, 1388 out of 1442 colleges surveyed (96%) had moved online according to the Davidson College Crisis Initiative dashboard. Of 2958 US colleges surveyed in the fall of 2020, around two thirds (65%) were still delivering at least part of their programs virtually.Honor Shield adds to a range of measures already in place to prevent abuse of Chegg’s platform. These include constant technology and human monitoring, training of all Chegg experts, prompts for users, banning of abusers from the Chegg platform, strict adherence to DMCA removal protocols, and rigorous enforcement of Chegg’s [url="]honor+code[/url], including cooperating with official university honor code investigations.Chegg: A Smarter Way to Student®. We strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their careers with tools designed to help them learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit [url="]www.chegg.com[/url].Learn more about Honor Shield at [url="]www.chegg.com%2Fhonor-shield[/url]

