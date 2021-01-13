Bunge Limited Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 am Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on [url="]www.bunge.com[/url].To listen to the call, please dial 1-844-735-3666. If you are located outside the United States or Canada, dial 1-412-317-5706. Please dial in five to 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast live at [url="]www.bunge.com[/url].To access the webcast, go to “Webcasts and presentations” in the “Investors” section of the company’s website. Select “Q4 2020 Bunge Limited Conference Call” and follow the prompts. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register and download any necessary audio software.A replay of the call will be available later in the day on February 10, 2021, continuing through March 10, 2021. To listen to it, please dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States, 855-669-9658 in Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 in other locations. When prompted, enter confirmation code 10151151.Bunge ([url="]www.bunge.com[/url], NYSE: BG) is a world leader in sourcing, processing and supplying oilseed and grain products and ingredients. Founded in 1818, Bunge's expansive network feeds and fuels a growing world, creating sustainable products and opportunities for more than 70,000 farmers and the consumers they serve across the globe. The company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri and has 24,000 employees worldwide who stand behind more than 350 port terminals, oilseed processing plants, grain facilities, and food and ingredient production and packaging facilities around the world.We routinely post important information for investors on our website, [url="]www.bunge.com[/url], in the "Investors" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

