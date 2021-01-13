  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

FLEETCOR and TravelCenters of America Renew Comdata Payment Acceptance Agreement

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:FLT +0.91%


[url="]FLEETCOR+Technologies%2C+Inc.[/url] (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, today announced it has renewed an agreement under which TravelCenters of America Inc. (“TA”) will continue accepting FLEETCOR’s Comdata fleet card at its TA, TA Express and Petro branded travel centers. Under the terms of the extension, TA, TA Express and Petro travel centers also will begin accepting FLEETCOR’s Fuelman and FleetWide fuel cards.



“We are delighted to have agreed to an early renewal of our Comdata trucking card acceptance agreement with TA,” said FLEETCOR CEO Ron Clarke. “This extension dramatically improves our relationship and positions us to grow volume together over the midterm.”



“Adding Fuelman and FleetWide card acceptance at TA, TA Express and Petro branded travel centers nationwide enhances the convenience of those programs,” said Alexey Gavrilenya, Group President of North America Fuel at FLEETCOR. Fuelman and FleetWide cards will be accepted at TA, TA Express and Petro travel centers beginning later this quarter.



TA is the largest publicly traded full-service truck stop and travel center company in the US with more than 270 travel centers in the US and Canada.



About FLEETCOR



FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay their expenses. The FLEETCOR portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of their employees and suppliers. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit [url="]www.FLEETCOR.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210113005715/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)