Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

January 13, 2021 | About: SJR -0.34%

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.

The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following thirteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
Peter J. Bissonnette20,254,813 99.965 7,042 0.035
Adrian I. Burns20,256,113 99.972 5,742 0.028
Christina J. Clark20,260,140 99.992 1,715 0.008
Richard R. Green20,256,821 99.975 5,034 0.025
Gregg Keating20,258,812 99.985 3,043 0.015
Michael W. O’Brien20,256,893 99.976 4,962 0.024
Paul K. Pew20,260,012 99.991 1,843 0.009
Jeffrey C. Royer20,260,052 99.991 1,803 0.009
Bradley S. Shaw20,260,780 99.995 1,075 0.005
Mike Sievert20,261,152 99.997 703 0.003
Carl E. Vogel20,260,252 99.992 1,603 0.008
Sheila C. Weatherill20,255,301 99.968 6,554 0.032
Steven A. White20,261,093 99.996 762 0.004


2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by ballot):
Votes For Votes Withheld
# % # %
20,261,380 99.998 475 0.002

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations [email protected]

