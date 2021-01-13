  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Special Dividend

January 13, 2021 | About: CVLY -1.46%

YORK, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. ( CVLY), the parent company of PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021, which represents a 10 percent increase over the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.10 per common share. In addition, the Board declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per common share, payable on February 9, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2021.

With assets of over $2 billion, PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial institution headquartered in York County, Pennsylvania. PeoplesBank offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol CVLY.

Questions or comments concerning this Press Release should be directed to:

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.
Larry J. Miller, Chairman, President and CEO Larry D. Pickett, CPA - Treasurer
717-747-1500 717-747-1502
[email protected] [email protected]


ti?nf=ODEyNTUwNyMzOTE4MDg4IzIwMjA1MTY=
3c714076-3729-48a6-a4cb-66b7d3775147

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)