Poly Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release

January 13, 2021 | About: NYSE:PLT +0.59%

PR Newswire

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poly (NYSE: PLT) today announced it expects to release its fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on February 4, 2021.

Poly Logo (PRNewsfoto/Poly)

The company will host a conference call on the same day at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern to discuss these results. Investors are invited to listen to this event by accessing the webcast link on Poly's Investor Relations website at investor.poly.com/.

About Poly
Poly (NYSE: PLT) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

Poly, the propeller design, and the Poly logo are trademarks of Plantronics, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Edie Kissko
Vice President, Communications
(213) 369-3719

Investor Contact:
Mike Iburg
Vice President, Investor Relations
(831) 458-7533

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/poly-announces-date-of-third-quarter-fiscal-2021-earnings-release-301207940.html

SOURCE Plantronics, Inc.


