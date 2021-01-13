  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
WynnBET To Award $50,000 Free Bet On The Big Game

January 13, 2021 | About: NAS:WYNN -1.91%

Wynn's Mobile Betting App Now Collecting Qualifying Entries For Exclusive Promotion In New Jersey

PR Newswire

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, is going big with the Big Game Experience, an exclusive prize package giving bettors in New Jersey the chance to place a complimentary $50,000 bet on pro football's championship game. The lucky winner and three friends will then cheer for their favorite team live from Wynn Las Vegas during an action-packed three-night stay at the world's largest Five-Star resort.

Download WynnBET and learn more about the Big Game Experience here:
https://www.wynnbet.com/lp/nj/sports-and-casino-offers/

Through January 24, 2021, new and existing WynnBET app users in New Jersey who place a qualifying $10 sports wager or $30 casino wager are automatically entered to win. With no cap on the number of entries that can be earned and hundreds of professional sports and high-end casino game options to choose from, bettors can quickly increase their odds while enjoying the camaraderie and excitement that comes from being part of the WynnBET community.

The full Big Game Experience prize package includes:

  • Complimentary $50,000 bet on the Big Game at the Wynn Las Vegas Race & Sports Book
  • Four roundtrip flights from Newark to Las Vegas, with roundtrip ground transportation provided in Las Vegas
  • Luxury accommodations for three nights in the Wynn Fairway Villas, the resort's deluxe guest suites overlooking the Wynn Golf Club, from February 5 – 8, 2021
  • $200 resort credit per person, per day to enjoy the full array of Wynn's Five-Star amenities
  • For complete terms and conditions visit: https://nj.wynnsports.com/external/staticpage/big-game-experience-terms-and-conditions

About WynnBET
WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey and Colorado, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access secured in seven additional states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBet.com.

Contact:
Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas
702-770-3740
[email protected]

WynnBET, Wynn’s mobile betting app, now collecting qualifying entries for exclusive promotion in New Jersey. Photo credit: Bonnie Holland

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-to-award-50-000-free-bet-on-the-big-game-301207941.html

SOURCE WynnBET


