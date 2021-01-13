Smith & Wesson to Participate in Lake Street's Virtual Outdoor Day Event, January 21, 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: SWBI), a leader in firearm manufacturing and design, today announced that the company will be presenting at the Lake Street Capital Markets Virtual Outdoor Day on January 21, 2021. Mark Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Deana McPherson, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and participating in a Q&A session with Lake Street Capital Analysts.

To receive additional information or to request an invitation to the event, please email [email protected] .

About the Virtual Outdoor Days

Lake Street will host a number of companies showcasing interesting, dynamic public growth companies in the outdoor industry. Executives from seven publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one and group meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

About Lake Street

Founded in 2012, Lake Street Capital Markets is a full-service boutique investment bank focused on dynamic high-growth companies and sectors of the economy. Our research enables institutional investors to understand emerging secular trends and identify innovative companies best positioned to benefit. Lake Street provides access to capital, mergers and acquisitions advice, and strategic counsel with a focus on building relationships to unlock value and growth. At the core of everything we do is our commitment to providing informed advice and exceptional service to our clients. For more information visit http://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/

About Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: SWBI) is a U.S.-based leader in firearm manufacturing and design, delivering a broad portfolio of quality handgun, long gun, and suppressor products to the global consumer and professional markets under the iconic Smith & Wesson®, M&P®, Thompson/Center Arms™, and Gemtech® brands. The company also provides manufacturing services, including forging, machining, and precision plastic injection molding services. For more information call (844) 363-5386 or visit www.smith-wesson.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

(413) 747-3448

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smith--wesson-to-participate-in-lake-streets-virtual-outdoor-day-event-january-21-2021-301207761.html

SOURCE Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.