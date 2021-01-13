  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

John Hancock Closed-End Funds Release Earnings Data

January 13, 2021 | About: PHS:MFC +10.18% NYSE:BTO -0.57% NYSE:HEQ +0.61% NYSE:MFC +1.05% TSX:MFC +0.87%

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021

BOSTON, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The two John Hancock Closed-End Funds listed in the table below announced earnings1 for the three months ended December 31, 2020. The same data for the comparable three month period ended December 31, 2019 is also available below.


Three Months Ended 12/31/20

Ticker

Fund Name

Current Fiscal Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed Assets


Total Net Assets

HEQ

Hedged Equity & Income Fund

12/31

$1,003,802

$0.082

$12.76

$155,989,972


$155,989,972

BTO

Financial Opportunities Fund

12/31

$3,189,267

$0.170

$28.48

$659,122,769

*

$534,122,769










Three Months Ended 12/31/19

Ticker

Fund Name

Current Fiscal Year End

Net Investment Income

Per Common Share

NAV

Total Managed Assets


Total Net Assets

HEQ

Hedged Equity & Income Fund

12/31

$1,322,105

$0.108

$14.85

$181,393,459


$181,393,459

BTO

Financial Opportunities Fund

12/31

$2,596,452

$0.139

$36.38

$805,054,846

*

$680,054,846

1 Earnings refer to net investment income, which is comprised of the Fund's interest and dividend income, less expenses. Earnings presented represent past earnings and there is no guarantee of future results.

Amounts distributed by the Funds may vary from the earnings shown above and will be announced in separate press releases. Up-to-date distribution rate information is available on John Hancock Investment Management's web site at www.jhinvestments.com by clicking on "Closed-End Funds" under the "Daily Prices" tab.

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined by the United States securities laws. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Fund's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

An investor should consider a Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

About John Hancock Financial and Manulife Financial
John Hancock is a division of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people achieve their dreams and aspirations by putting customers' needs first and providing the right advice and solutions. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and as Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were over CAD$1.3 trillion (US$943 billion) as of September 30, 2020. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports approximately 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-hancock-closed-end-funds-release-earnings-data-301207946.html

SOURCE John Hancock Investment Management


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)