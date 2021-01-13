Work continues on generator at Callaway Energy Center as facility looks to safely return to service

FULTON, Mo., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During its return to full power as part of its 24th refueling and maintenance outage, Ameren Missouri's Callaway Energy Center in Fulton, Missouri experienced a non-nuclear operating issue related to its generator. As a result, the Callaway Energy Center is not operating while the company investigates the cause, as well as develops and implements an action plan to safely return the facility to service.

"Our team remains dedicated to working safely and taking prudent actions for the long-term benefit of the customers and communities we serve," said Fadi Diya, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE).

Ameren Missouri's generation resources remain adequate to meet its customers' needs while Callaway is not operating. Ameren does not expect this matter to have a significant impact on the company's financial results.

The ongoing, efficient operation of Callaway and Ameren Missouri's other energy centers are key to Ameren's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 while keeping rates affordable for customers. The net-zero goal is included in Ameren Missouri's recent Integrated Resource Plan, a triennial filing that sets forth Ameren Missouri's preferred plan to transform its electricity generation portfolio over the coming decades.

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company's electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri's mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company's service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release not based on historical facts are considered "forward-looking" and, accordingly, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. Although such forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. These statements include (without limitation) statements as to future expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, and financial performance. In connection with the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, we are providing this cautionary statement to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The following factors, in addition to those discussed under Risk Factors in Ameren's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and elsewhere in this release and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from management expectations suggested in such forward-looking statements:

regulatory, judicial, or legislative actions, and any changes in regulatory policies and ratemaking determinations that may change regulatory recovery mechanisms;

the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our business continuity plans and our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity, including but not limited to the health and welfare of our workforce and contractors, supplier disruptions, and delays in the completion of construction projects;

the effects of changes in federal, state, or local laws and other governmental actions, including monetary, fiscal, and energy policies;

our ability to align overall spending, both operating and capital, with frameworks established by our regulators and to recover these costs in a timely manner in our attempt to earn our allowed return on equity;

the ability to obtain sufficient insurance, including insurance for Ameren Missouri's nuclear and coal-fired energy centers, or, in the absence of insurance, the ability to recover uninsured losses from our customers;

the inability of our counterparties to meet their obligations with respect to contracts or insurance policies;

the impact of weather conditions and other natural phenomena on us and our customers, including the impact of system outages;

the construction, installation, performance, and cost recovery of generation assets;

the effects of failures of electric generation, electric and natural gas transmission or distribution, or natural gas storage facilities systems and equipment, which could result in unanticipated liabilities or unplanned outages;

labor disputes, work force reductions, changes in future wage and employee benefits costs, including those resulting from changes in discount rates, mortality tables, returns on benefit plan assets, and other assumptions;

the impact of negative opinions of us or our utility services that our customers, investors, legislators, or regulators may have or develop, which could result from a variety of factors, including failures in system reliability, failure to implement our investment plans or to protect sensitive customer information, increases in rates, negative media coverage, or concerns about environmental, social, and/or governance practices;

legal and administrative proceedings; and

acts of sabotage, war, terrorism, or other intentionally disruptive acts.

New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors, nor can it assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in any forward-looking statement. Given these uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/work-continues-on-generator-at-callaway-energy-center-as-facility-looks-to-safely-return-to-service-301207782.html

SOURCE Ameren Corporation