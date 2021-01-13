SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates IHS Markit Ltd.

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IHS Markit Ltd. ("IHS Markit" or the "Company") (NYSE: INFO) in connection with the proposed all-stock transaction in which the Company will merge with S&P Global Inc. ("S&P Global") (NYSE: SPGI). Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, IHS Markit shareholders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock for each share of IHS Markit common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $89.64 based upon S&P Global's January 12, 2021 closing price of $315.86. At close of the transaction, IHS Markit's shareholders will only own a 32.25% stake in the new entity.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether IHS Markit's board acted in the best interest of IHS Markit's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the deal's equity split is fair to IHS Markit's shareholders, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed. Notably, the implied per-share merger consideration represents a meager 4.7% premium over IHS Markit's closing price on November 27, 2020, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the deal.

