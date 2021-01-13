  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) EVP, Head of Markets Bryan Harkins Sold $726,331 of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: CBOE -3.6%

EVP, Head of Markets of Cboe Global Markets Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bryan Harkins (insider trades) sold 7,356 shares of CBOE on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $98.74 a share. The total sale was $726,331.

Cboe Global Markets Inc is an exchange holding company. It offers trading options on various market indexes, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products, and multi-asset volatility products. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a market cap of $10.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $97.380000 with a P/E ratio of 23.03 and P/S ratio of 3.36. The dividend yield of Cboe Global Markets Inc stocks is 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cboe Global Markets Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cboe Global Markets Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Head of Markets Bryan Harkins sold 7,356 shares of CBOE stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $98.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CBOE, click here

.

