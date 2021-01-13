Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $3.3 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 45,000 shares of PLAN on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $72.95 a share. The total sale was $3.3 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $10.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $71.200000 with and P/S ratio of 23.11.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of PLAN stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $72.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of PLAN stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $70.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 80,000 shares of PLAN stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $72.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of PLAN stock on 12/28/2020 at the average price of $75.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PLAN, click here