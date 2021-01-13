Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) CEO James Grant Conroy Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) James Grant Conroy (insider trades) sold 26,935 shares of BOOT on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $52.98 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores that sell western and work boots and related apparel and accessories. The Company operates retail locations throughout the U.S. and sells its merchandise via the Internet. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a market cap of $1.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $54.220000 with a P/E ratio of 44.09 and P/S ratio of 1.96. Boot Barn Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Boot Barn Holdings Inc. .

CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of BOOT stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 20.49% since.

