Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CFO Chad M Cohen Sold $4.7 million of Shares

January 13, 2021 | About: ADPT +1.65%

CFO of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chad M Cohen (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of ADPT on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $62.59 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp has a market cap of $8.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.490000 with and P/S ratio of 88.19. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and Chairman Chad M Robins sold 49,560 shares of ADPT stock on 12/30/2020 at the average price of $59.88. The price of the stock has increased by 6.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Chad M Cohen sold 75,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $62.59. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $61.93. The price of the stock has increased by 2.52% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $60.45. The price of the stock has increased by 5.03% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/07/2021 at the average price of $56.1. The price of the stock has increased by 13.17% since.
  • President Julie Rubinstein sold 30,000 shares of ADPT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $56.58. The price of the stock has increased by 12.21% since.
  • Chief Business Development Off Sharon Benzeno sold 6,771 shares of ADPT stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $57.39. The price of the stock has increased by 10.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ADPT, click here

.

Comments

