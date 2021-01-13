Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $656,260 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 01/11/2021 at an average price of $59.66 a share. The total sale was $656,260.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $55.020000 with and P/S ratio of 24.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 12/29/2020 at the average price of $60.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 01/04/2021 at the average price of $59.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.79% since.

