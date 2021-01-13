Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Pricesmart Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sherry S. Bahrambeygui (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of PSMT on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $98.98 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Pricesmart Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in the ownership and operation of membership shopping warehouse clubs under the trade name PriceSmart in Central America and the Caribbean. Pricesmart Inc has a market cap of $3.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.920000 with a P/E ratio of 35.20 and P/S ratio of 0.88. The dividend yield of Pricesmart Inc stocks is 0.71%. Pricesmart Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 5.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Pricesmart Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Leon C Janks sold 1,859 shares of PSMT stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $99.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

Director, 10% Owner Robert E Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $92.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7% since.

10% Owner Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 01/05/2021 at the average price of $92.45. The price of the stock has increased by 7% since.

Director, 10% Owner Robert E Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $89.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.02% since.

10% Owner Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PSMT stock on 12/22/2020 at the average price of $89.91. The price of the stock has increased by 10.02% since.

