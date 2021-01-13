Ncino Inc (NCNO) President & CEO Pierre Naude Sold $804,197 of Shares

President & CEO of Ncino Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pierre Naude (insider trades) sold 11,433 shares of NCNO on 01/12/2021 at an average price of $70.34 a share. The total sale was $804,197.

Ncino Inc has a market cap of $6.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.340000 with and P/S ratio of 32.58.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of NCNO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $70.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Treasurer David Rudow sold 12,434 shares of NCNO stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $70.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP of Accounting Jeanette Sellers sold 22,753 shares of NCNO stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $72.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.19% since.

Chief Customer Success Officer Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of NCNO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $70.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Joshua L Glover sold 43,866 shares of NCNO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $70.34. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.84% since.

Chief Product Officer Trisha Price sold 47,909 shares of NCNO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $71.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.27% since.

Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of NCNO stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $70.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.23% since.

